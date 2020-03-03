'Halo: Combat Evolved' remaster is now available for PC

The launch of Halo: CE also brings tweaks across MCC, such as push-to-talk voice chat, per-game key bindings and an improved crouch mechanic.

The whole collection sells for $40 if you aren't using Xbox Game Pass, although you can buy most individual games for $10. There's little doubt that Halo: CE is the star of the show for many people. It's not just the game that launched the series -- for many, it was their first experience with pioneering gameplay elements that, in some cases, define first-person shooters to this day.