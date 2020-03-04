'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' has a Tamagotchi that's hungry for kills

Your Tomogunchi is strapped to your wrist, and comes with four moods: hungry, dirty, unruly and sleepy. But instead of keeping it happy with tasty treats and hugs -- à la the 90s -- your little guy can only be satiated with kills, objective scoring, killstreaks and wins. If your combat rampages are successful, your Tomogunchi will grow into a child, a teen and then an adult. Fail, and it'll wither and eventually die.

To get your own death-eating cohort, head to the Modern Warfare store and purchase the Tomogunchi Bundle. Yes, it'll cost you 1000 CoD Points (around $10/£8). Then, during your loadout selection, go to the Weapons tab, locate the Watch Select menu, and equip your new pal. Here's a tip: use the "Watch Interact" gesture to bank bonus charges to keep your pet happier for longer.