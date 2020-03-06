Google Assistant will lose John Legend's voice on March 23rd

You only have until March 23rd to ask John Legend to serenade you through Google Assistant. The tech giant has announced that it's ending the musician's Assistant cameo in a couple of weeks, almost a year after it first became available. Assistant only answers as Legend for a select number of queries, such as the weather forecast and specific ones specifically designed for him. He can sing you a happy birthday, for instance, and tell you his favorite type of music. For other inquiries, you'll have to be content with the default Assistant responses.