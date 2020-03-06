Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Newegg is selling Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 headphones for $250

In the past, we've mostly seen retailer discount these to $278.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Sony's WH-1000XM3 headphones need no introduction at this point. They're one of the best pairs of Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones you can buy at the moment. On Newegg, the black model is currently $249.95, while the silver pair is $259.89. We've seen the WH-1000XM3 sell for about $278 in past sales, making this one of the best deals to date on the $350 pair of headphones.

We awarded the WH-1000XM3 a score of 94 when we reviewed them in 2018. They're comfortable, well-made and feature excellent noise cancelling capabilities. You can also get up to 30 hours of battery life from them on a single charge, which is what makes them so compelling for long flights.

That said, they're not perfect. The touch controls can be finicky at times, which can make them frustrating to use if you're trying to switch songs or adjust the volume without pulling out your phone. If you listen to genres like jazz and classical, their sound profile may not be to your liking. Per The Verge, people on Reddit have also reported issues with the headphones in colder weather. Lastly, it's worth thinking about the fact they're more than a year old at this point; Sony may release a new model soon.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones on Newegg - $250
Via: The Verge
Source: Newegg
