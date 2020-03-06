Newegg is selling Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 headphones for $250

We awarded the WH-1000XM3 a score of 94 when we reviewed them in 2018. They're comfortable, well-made and feature excellent noise cancelling capabilities. You can also get up to 30 hours of battery life from them on a single charge, which is what makes them so compelling for long flights.

That said, they're not perfect. The touch controls can be finicky at times, which can make them frustrating to use if you're trying to switch songs or adjust the volume without pulling out your phone. If you listen to genres like jazz and classical, their sound profile may not be to your liking. Per The Verge, people on Reddit have also reported issues with the headphones in colder weather. Lastly, it's worth thinking about the fact they're more than a year old at this point; Sony may release a new model soon.