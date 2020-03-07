Latest in Gear

Image credit: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google can add account security keys through Safari and mobile Chrome

You might have an easier time locking down your Google account.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
50m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

If you're determined to keep your Google account airtight with a security key, you might have an easier time getting started. Google has made it possible for G Suite and Cloud Identity users to register security keys using both Chrome on Android devices (using at least Android 7.0 Nougat and Chrome 70) and Safari on Macs (13.0.4 and later). This includes both keys you've registered independently as well as ones from the Advanced Protection Program for enterprise users.

The option is available to everyone who qualifies. It's not a shock that Google would expand support. Both Safari and mobile Chrome are major browsers for their respective audiences -- if you can use them to add a key, you might be more likely to use one (whether it's a dedicated device or your phone) in the first place. That, in turn, should prevent some account hijacks and other intrusions.

Source: G Suite Updates
In this article: android, chrome, g suite, gear, google, google account, internet, mac, safari, security, security key, web
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google can add account security keys through Safari and mobile Chrome

Google can add account security keys through Safari and mobile Chrome

View
Motorola's first high-end phone in years may have a 'bezel-free' display

Motorola's first high-end phone in years may have a 'bezel-free' display

View
Philips Hue is ending support for the first-gen Bridge on April 30th

Philips Hue is ending support for the first-gen Bridge on April 30th

View
Stanford moves classes online to deal with coronavirus outbreak

Stanford moves classes online to deal with coronavirus outbreak

View
Apple will fix iPad Air tablets with blank screen issues

Apple will fix iPad Air tablets with blank screen issues

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr