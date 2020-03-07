Recommended Reading: The AI surveillance company watching Utah

This small company is turning Utah into a surveillance panopticon

Jason Koebler, Emanuel Maiberg, and Joseph Cox

Motherboard

If you think Clearview's AI-powered facial recognition is a major problem, buckle up. An artificial intelligence company called Banjo has agreement with Utah that gives it real-time access to traffic cameras, CCTV/public safety cameras, 911 systems and other data. Banjo says it can combine all of that with info from social media, apps and satellites to "detect anomalies." Basically, the company claims it can alert law enforcement to a crime while it's happening. It also says the system strips all personal details so it's able to assist without sacrificing privacy. Motherboard has more on the agreement and how it's working so far.