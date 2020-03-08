Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ring

Ring's next Video Doorbell will show what happened before an alert

The Video Doorbell 3 series should have a few welcome upgrades.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
3h ago
Comments
79 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Ring

You don't have to wonder how Ring will build on the Video Doorbell 2 -- the company has already spoiled its plans in advance. Zatz Not Funny spotted a briefly available product page (you're looking at the cached version) for a Video Doorbell 3 series that promises a few noteworthy upgrades. If you get the higher-end Plus model, you'll get a "Pre-Roll" feature that shows four seconds of video from before a motion alert -- it'll be in black and white, but still helpful if you want to identify a would-be burglar or rambunctious animal. While the concept isn't completely novel (Arlo's Foresight does the same), Ring's model will supposedly be the first battery-powered doorbell to ship with the feature.

Both the Plus and the base model will also support a new "near" motion zone that prevents false events beyond 15 feet, support for 5GHz WiFi network, an easier-to-remove faceplate and automatic chime connection to streamline the setup process. What you won't, see, however, are any major cosmetic changes -- the Video Doorbell 3 appears to be just as chunky and utilitarian as ever.

The page only listed the doorbells as "coming soon," but the presence of the page suggests Ring could unveil them very shortly. The regular model is expected to sell for about $199, while the Plus might go for $229. With that said, Ring may face a tougher time than usual attracting interest. Since the Video Doorbell 2 arrived, investigators and critics have pointed to concerns about Ring's police partnerships' effects on privacy, not to mention device security issues. The Amazon-owned firm might have to show that its worst days are in the past if it wants a smoother launch.

Via: Zatz Not Funny
Source: Ring (cached)
In this article: amazon, doorbell, gear, home, home security, ring, ring video doorbell 2, ring video doorbell pro, video doorbell
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
79 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

After Math: Anything worth doing is worth overdoing

After Math: Anything worth doing is worth overdoing

View
Ring's next Video Doorbell will show what happened before an alert

Ring's next Video Doorbell will show what happened before an alert

View
AMD CPUs for the past 9 years are vulnerable to data leak attacks

AMD CPUs for the past 9 years are vulnerable to data leak attacks

View
Lotus has already sold out of its electric hypercar for 2020

Lotus has already sold out of its electric hypercar for 2020

View
Huawei reportedly expects steep drop in 2020 phone sales due to US ban

Huawei reportedly expects steep drop in 2020 phone sales due to US ban

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr