Latest in Gear

Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

YouTube will allow some creators to monetize coronavirus videos

It’s taking a cautious approach.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
9m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

YouTube says it's reassessing its coronavirus policies and will enable ads on a limited number of channels that discuss the outbreak. Initially, YouTube demonetized all videos that mentioned coronavirus. But after facing backlash, and realizing that this will be an ongoing topic for many creators, YouTube is changing its stance.

At first, YouTube applied its sensitive events policy and placed the coronavirus outbreak under "atrocious acts that result in the loss of human lives." That policy is meant to cover short-term events of significant magnitude, like a natural disaster.

"It's becoming clear this issue is now an ongoing and important part of everyday conversation, and we want to make sure news organizations and creators can continue producing quality videos in a sustainable way," YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki wrote in a letter to creators.

To start, YouTube will enable ads for a few channels, including those who self-certify. Wojcicki says YouTube is preparing policies to expand monetization to more creators and news organizations in the coming weeks.

The changes show the fine line YouTube has to walk. It wants to avoid monetizing bogus videos, but it also needs to allow legit outlets to produce useful content. If nothing else, this is a reminder that it's difficult to apply sweeping policies, and YouTube may have to consider "sensitive events" on more of a case-by-case basis.

Via: The Verge
Source: YouTube
In this article: ads, coronavirus, creators, Demonetization, gear, google, internet, medicine, monetize, youtube
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

EU plans to introduce sweeping 'right to repair' legislation for electronics

EU plans to introduce sweeping 'right to repair' legislation for electronics

View
UK to levy additional tax on big tech companies beginning April 1st

UK to levy additional tax on big tech companies beginning April 1st

View
Sharp sues Vizio over display tech in 70-inch TVs

Sharp sues Vizio over display tech in 70-inch TVs

View
Ring's latest doorbells feature a three-camera array

Ring's latest doorbells feature a three-camera array

View
The Xbox E3 event will still happen, just online

The Xbox E3 event will still happen, just online

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr