Instagram cracks down on coronavirus AR effects

As the coronavirus epidemic has spread around the world, a number of coronavirus-themed AR filters have sprung up on Instagram. The user-generated effects depict face masks and animated virus particles, as well as "What are you" style filters that "quiz" users on whether or not they have coronavirus, or what brand of toilet paper they should "panic buy."

Additionally, Instagram will place messages linking to information from the World health Organization at the top of users' feeds in countries where there have been confirmed cases COVID-19. These notices will be appearing over the next couple weeks, according to the company.

The updates are the latest way that Instagram has sought to prevent misinformation about the coronavirus from spreading. The app has previously cracked down on hashtags used to spread false information and has promoted the WHO and other official health organizations in search results.