Apple sets clearer rules for coronavirus-related apps

The company is also encouraging developers to mark their coronavirus apps as time-sensitive to ensure a timely release. Governments, non-profits and accredited schools don't have to pay annual developer membership fees if they only intend to release free apps, Apple noted.

Apple isn't alone in keeping an eye out for harmful apps. Google recently said its existing Play Store policies forbid exploitative and misleading releases. However, Apple's approach is considerably more targeted. It wants to eliminate the potential for bogus coronavirus apps where possible, even if that means dismissing apps from some well-meaning creators.