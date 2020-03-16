Apple Card holders can skip March payment due to impact of coronavirus

As revealed on Reddit and reported by MacRumors, Apple Card customers have received an email explaining, "We understand that the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 situation poses unique challenges for everyone and some customers may have difficulty making their monthly payments. Apple Card is committed to helping you lead a healthier financial life."

To take advantage of what Apple is calling its "Customer Assistance Program" cardholders will have to contact the company to join the scheme -- missing the March payment without actively doing so means they'll still be liable for interest changes. An email explaining the program should already be on its way, or holders can enrol via Apple Card's support portal.

Apple's decision to allow customers to skip March payments follows similar moves by other financial institutions seeking to reduce the impact of coronavirus on their customers. Banks in the UK have deferred mortgage and loan repayments for up to three months, while the Department of Education in the US has paused interest payments on student loan debts.