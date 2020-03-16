Latest in Gaming

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

'PUBG Mobile' World and Americas Pro leagues have been postponed

The esports tournaments will be pushed to later this year.
Marc DeAngelis
26m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NurPhoto via Getty Images

PUBG Corporation and Tencent decided to turn the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia tournament into an online-only affair due to the coronavirus outbreak. The companies are taking a different approach for the Pro League Americas and World League events, though, postponing them until later in the year. "The health of our players, staff and contractors are our highest priority. While we're saddened to postpone our tournament, we're dedicated to ensure the safety of everyone involved," said James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile Global Esports.

This news isn't surprising, of course. EA and Blizzard have already cancelled esports events to help avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus. Gaming events outside of tournaments have also been postponed or cancelled, as well -- E3 has been cancelled for the first time since the annual trade show began in 1995. Console manufacturers and publishers will resort to online videos and streaming events to show off their new products instead.

In this article: av, battle royale, coronavirus, esports, gaming, mobile, pubg, pubgcorp, tournament
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ review: Smaller is better

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ review: Smaller is better

View
Seagate's Xbox Series X storage card has 1TB of space, but no price

Seagate's Xbox Series X storage card has 1TB of space, but no price

View
Dropkick Murphys will livestream a St. Patrick’s Day show with no audience

Dropkick Murphys will livestream a St. Patrick’s Day show with no audience

View
‘Resident Evil 3’ remake demo will come to consoles and PC on March 19th

‘Resident Evil 3’ remake demo will come to consoles and PC on March 19th

View
How did we get to 5G? The history of mobile networks

How did we get to 5G? The history of mobile networks

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr