‘Resident Evil 3’ remake demo will come to consoles and PC on March 19th

Resident Evil 3 was announced just three months ago, yet it will be out on April 3rd, so it feels like Capcom has been rushing the game to market, but the game has actually been in development for over three years. It seems like the publisher knew it had a hit on its hands while developing Resident Evil 2, which came out in January of 2019.

Capcom also announced an open beta for Resident Evil Resistance, a multiplayer game that comes free with Resident Evil 3. The game allows players to join a group of four "Survivors" or serve as the "Mastermind," who sets traps to kill off the other players. The beta will run from March 19th until the game's full launch alongside Resident Evil 3.

It's certainly a good time to be a gamer. Despite the fact that the current generation of consoles is winding down, the hits seem to keep on coming. And the introduction of the PS5 and Xbox Series X will only bring more new experiences when they launch later this year.