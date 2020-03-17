'The Sims 4' is now just $5

Based on a post by The Sims' official Twitter account, this was supposed to be an EA spring sale that went live a little earlier this year. The company didn't elaborate on why it started the sale early, though one possible reason comes to mind: A lot of people are staying at home for a while due to the coronavirus scare, and they could potentially enjoy playing a happy life simulator as an escape. Whatever EA's motivations are, this seems like a good chance to grab the game and the expansions that usually cost $40.

We started the spring sale a little earlier this year❤️ Save up to 75% on TS4 base game & selected packs. https://t.co/KGrbGxVsvF — The Sims (@TheSims) March 16, 2020