Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Photo/John Minchillo

New York orders Craigslist to remove ads for fake COVID-19 treatments

It's also asking GoDaddy and other registrars to de-list scam websites.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
43m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/John Minchillo

It's no secret that coronavirus-related scams are flourishing (the FCC put out a guide to avoiding them), and New York is now applying legal pressure to stop them. State Attorney General Letitia James has ordered Craigslist to "immediately remove" ads that either sell fake COVID-19 treatments or engage in price gouging on items like hand sanitizer. James also asked Craigslist to outline all its "proactive efforts" to spot and clamp down on these ads.

On top of this, James has sent letters to GoDaddy and five other internet registrars asking them to halt the registration of domain names for virus-related scams, and to delist those names that are already in use. While this wasn't an order, the Attorney General warned that these sites are likely to be violating "multiple laws" in addition to terms of service.

We've asked Craigslist and GoDaddy for comment.

It won't be surprising if the companies step up their actions in response, if they haven't already. Even if they aren't compelled in terms of public interest, the threats of legal action and negative public perception might tip the balance. Whatever the motivations, the crackdown could prove vital if it saves people from wasting money and exposing themselves to the virus.

Source: New York Attorney General (1), (2)
Coverage: FCC
In this article: attorney general, coronavirus, covid-19, craigslist, domain, domain name, fake, gear, godaddy, health, internet, medicine, new york, politics, registrar, scam, web
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony says the 'overwhelming majority' of PS4 titles will work on PS5

Sony says the 'overwhelming majority' of PS4 titles will work on PS5

View
Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

View
F1 drivers will compete in a virtual grand prix series

F1 drivers will compete in a virtual grand prix series

View
VW’s e-BULLI concepts shows how your classic van can become an EV

VW’s e-BULLI concepts shows how your classic van can become an EV

View
Windows 10 UI updates have been spotted in a Microsoft promo video

Windows 10 UI updates have been spotted in a Microsoft promo video

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr