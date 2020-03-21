Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Samsung rolls out camera fix for Galaxy S20 Ultra in the US

It should also improve S20 and S20+ functionality.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Early Galaxy S20 Ultra owners have complained about camera issues like a pokey autofocus on the 108MP main sensor, but it looks like relief is in sight. Samsung tells Engadget it has started the US rollout of a software update that improves a number of features for the Galaxy S20 family, most notably the "camera systems." The company wasn't specific about just what the fixes entailed, but SamMobile and others have noticed significantly improved focusing speed. You shouldn't end up with quite so many out-of-focus shots.

The update appears to be arriving first for unlocked S20 units (such as some models bought from Samsung itself). You'll probably have to wait longer if you're using a carrier-locked handset. Still, this is bound to make your premium smartphone feel worthwhile -- insofar as it can when people around the world are being urged to stay at home.

Coverage: SamMobile
In this article: gear, mobile, samsung
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NASA accepts applications for astronauts for the first time in four years

NASA accepts applications for astronauts for the first time in four years

View
Mercedes unveils plug-in hybrid versions of the CLA and GLA

Mercedes unveils plug-in hybrid versions of the CLA and GLA

View
Alphabet's next moonshot: protect the ocean

Alphabet's next moonshot: protect the ocean

View
Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

Apple MacBook Air (2020) first look: Buy it for the keyboard

View
Samsung rolls out camera fix for Galaxy S20 Ultra in the US

Samsung rolls out camera fix for Galaxy S20 Ultra in the US

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr