The 2021 Apple TV 4K drops to $120, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

If you're an Apple or Samsung fan, you have a lot of discounted gadgets to choose from this week. Apple's base iPad remains on sale for $280, or you can pick up the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for a record low of $900. On the Samsung side, the 1TB T7 Shield SSD is back on sale for only $100, and you can still get up to $200 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. And if you're on the market for a new smart display, Amazon has discounted both its Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 models. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

2021 Apple TV 4K

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

The Apple TV 4K is down to a near record low of $120 right now. It's our favorite high-end streaming device thanks to its support for 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, plus its excellent, redesigned Siri remote.

10.2-inch iPad

Apple's entry-level iPad has dropped to an all-time low of $280. We gave it a score of 86 for its solid performance, excellent battery life and improved Center Stage cameras.

12.9-inch iPad Pro

Chris Velazco/Engadget

The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro remains on sale for $200 off, so you can grab one for as low as $900. We gave the tablet a score of 87 for its M1 chipset that provides incredible performance, its gorgeous screen and the new Center Stage cameras.

MacBook Air M1

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

If you're willing to go for an older model, the MacBook Air M1 is on sale for $850 right now, which is close to its all-time-low price. As one of Apple's first machines with the M1 chipset, it impressed us when it first came out with its blazing fast performance, excellent keyboard and trackpad, plus its lack of fan noise.

AirPods Max

Apple's AirPods Max are $120 off and down to $429, which is the cheapest price we've seen them on Amazon. We gave the headphones a score of 84 for their excellent sound quality, comfortable fit and strong ANC.

Amazon Echo Show 8

Amazon

Amazon's mid-sized smart display is down to a near record low of $80. We gave it a score of 87 for its improved cameras for video chatting, its solid sound quality and its minimalist design.

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is more than half off right now and down to only $40. This is one of our favorite small smart displays, in part because its size makes it a great alarm close. We like its simple design, good sound quality and its tap-to-snooze feature.

Samsung T7 Shield

The 1TB model of the Samsung T7 Shield SSD is back on sale for $100, which just about the best we've ever seen. This rugged drive has a tough exterior that can withstand drops from nearly 10 feet, plus an IP65 rating for dust- and water-resistance. It also has the same read/write speeds of the other T7 models and works with a bunch of devices including PC, Mac, Android and even some game consoles.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already $200 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $1,600. The Z Flip 4 also has a discount of $100, so you can pick that one up for as low as $900. Both of these foldables just came out and we gave the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 scores of 86 each.

HBO Max

HBO Max has discounted its annual plan, so you can save 30 percent if you sign up and pay for one year upfront. If you can deal with ads, the service will cost $70 for 12 months, down from the usual $100. to get an ad-free experience, you'll pay $105, which is $45 off the usual rate.

