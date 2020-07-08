Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chevrolet

Chevrolet's refreshed 2021 Corvette has wireless CarPlay, Android Auto

And its magnetic suspension system is available as a standalone option.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe and Convertible (far right in new Silver Flare Metallic)
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe and Convertible Chevrolet

Last year Chevrolet unveiled its long-anticipated mid-engine Corvette Stingray, which came packed with technology like wireless phone charging, NFC, support for over-the-air updates and a 1080p Performance Data Recorder. Delays and the coronavirus pandemic cut its inaugural 2020 model year production run short, but the 2021 version will have some upgrades that the company just announced.

While pricing and its 6.2L naturally aspirated V8 engine are staying the same, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard. The “driver-centric cockpit” with its fully digital instrument cluster now has a new driver mode on-screen visualization track digital tachometer (not pictured, sadly).

Last year Chevrolet also added a Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 suspension system that can adjust for potholes or slanted driveways, and now it’s available as a standalone option with or without the Z51 performance package. Autoblog has a breakdown on some of the other new options coming later this year, including different color choices and GM’s Buckle to Drive system that immobilizes the car if the driver’s seat belt isn’t fastened.

In this article: GM, Chevrolet, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless, magnetic suspension, Corvette, news, gear
