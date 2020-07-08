Chevrolet's refreshed 2021 Corvette has wireless CarPlay, Android Auto

Last year Chevrolet unveiled its long-anticipated mid-engine Corvette Stingray, which came packed with technology like wireless phone charging, NFC, support for over-the-air updates and a 1080p Performance Data Recorder. Delays and the coronavirus pandemic cut its inaugural 2020 model year production run short, but the 2021 version will have some upgrades that the company just announced.

While pricing and its 6.2L naturally aspirated V8 engine are staying the same, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard. The “driver-centric cockpit” with its fully digital instrument cluster now has a new driver mode on-screen visualization track digital tachometer (not pictured, sadly).