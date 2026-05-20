Engadget Podcast: Google I/O 2026 was AI all the way down

It's unclear how useful any of it will be though.

By Devindra Hardawar
A close up of the Google app on a smartphone. Brett Jordan for Pexels

In this bonus episode, Devindra and Executive Editor Cherlynn Low break down all of the major news from Google's I/O 2026 developer conference. And yes, you guessed it, it's pretty much all about AI. We dive into the new Gemini Omni model, the massive AI integration with Google Search, the usefulness of agentic personal assistants like Spark and our impressions of the first Android XR glasses.

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Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low
Producer: Devindra Hardawar
Music: Dale North

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