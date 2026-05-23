Dead by Daylight is finally adding Jason from Friday the 13th

Dead by Daylight is about to reach its 10th anniversary, and one way developer Behaviour Interactive is marking the occasion is by adding a long-awaited character into the mix. Horror icon Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th series is entering the fray as a playable killer, ready to take down some pesky survivors.

Along with its original killers and survivors, Behaviour has brought a slew of high-profile horror characters into the fold over the last decade, including Vecna and the Demogorgon from Stranger Things, Chucky, Pyramid Head from Silent Hill, Ghostface, Freddy Krueger and Leatherface. Jason had been a glaring omission from that lineup.

Developers from Behaviour have spoken openly for years about wanting to bring Jason into the world of DbD, but complex legal and licensing issues prevented that from happening. A lawsuit over the rights to the franchise's characters also hampered Friday the 13th: The Game. However, back in 2024, an initiative called Jason Universe emerged to expand the franchise across "entertainment, games, immersive experiences, merchandise and more," as IGN wrote at the time.

Around that time, it emerged that Jason was joining the roster of the platform fighting game MultiVersus (RIP). Call of Duty and Fortnite later brought him into the fray. As such, many observers felt it was only a matter of time before Pamela Voorhees' large adult son debuted in Dead by Daylight.

Behaviour will have more to share about what's ahead for Dead by Daylight in a 10th anniversary stream on June 14. The Jason DLC will be available two days after that. Expect to learn more details about the latest DbD killer very soon too.