The next 'Dead By Daylight' killer is Pyramid Head from Silent Hill

During a stream to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Dead by Daylight, developer Behavior offered a peek at what Chapter 16 of the survival horror game has in store, and fans of another survival horror series might be intrigued by this one. The Silent Hill franchise is coming to Dead by Daylight, with Pyramid Head as the game’s latest killer.
This version of the terrifying monster is based on his Silent Hill 2 design, but he’ll be known as The Executioner here. He wields his classic Great Knife and he can take advantage of Silent Hill’s forces and a ranged attack that goes through objects to defeat his prey.