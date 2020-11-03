'Friday the 13th: The Game' will get one last update before its servers shut down

After a three year run, the latest chapter in the Jason Voorhees story is coming to something of an end (via IGN). Publisher Gun Media says it will release one final update for Friday the 13th: The Game before shutting the multiplayer slasher fest’s dedicated servers down. The good news is you’ll still be able to play online through peer-to-peer and private matchmaking, and you won’t lose any progression you’ve made due to the server shutdown.

Gun Media promised to share more details on the update one week before it lands in November. In the meantime, it said it will fix “a long list of player issues.” Those who need to get technical support will be able to do so through JasonKillsBugs.com and the game will continue to be sold. However, outside of important announcements, you won’t see much activity from the title’s official social media channels, and while you’ll still be able to visit the official community forums, you won’t be able to post on them.