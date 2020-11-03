Latest in Gaming

'Friday the 13th: The Game' will get one last update before its servers shut down

You'll still be able to play the game after that point, however.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
49m ago
Friday the 13th: The Game
Gun Media

After a three year run, the latest chapter in the Jason Voorhees story is coming to something of an end (via IGN). Publisher Gun Media says it will release one final update for Friday the 13th: The Game before shutting the multiplayer slasher fest’s dedicated servers down. The good news is you’ll still be able to play online through peer-to-peer and private matchmaking, and you won’t lose any progression you’ve made due to the server shutdown. 

Gun Media promised to share more details on the update one week before it lands in November. In the meantime, it said it will fix “a long list of player issues.” Those who need to get technical support will be able to do so through JasonKillsBugs.com and the game will continue to be sold. However, outside of important announcements, you won’t see much activity from the title’s official social media channels, and while you’ll still be able to visit the official community forums, you won’t be able to post on them. 

In a way, it’s surprising Friday the 13th: The Game got as much support as it did. After a lawsuit over who owns the rights to the franchise’s characters derailed Gun Media’s DLC plans, it seemed like the game’s days were numbered, but the company went on to port the title to Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, developer Illfonic went on to find success with Predator: Hunting Grounds, and avoided the copyright issues that plagued its earlier effort.

