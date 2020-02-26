You might not have to wonder whether or not Predator: Hunting Grounds' asymmetric fights will be worth your time when the game arrives on April 24th -- you'll soon have an opportunity to try it in advance. IllFonic is running a multiplayer trial for the game between March 27th and March 29th, with downloads available on the 27th at 8PM Eastern in North America. It'll be open to both PS4 and PC players with cross-play support.
'Predator: Hunting Grounds' multiplayer trial kicks off March 27th
Both PS4 and PC players can join in the alien-versus-humans fight.
Sponsored Links
The basic premise will be familiar if you've played other asymmetric titles. You can either join a human fireteam and work together to survive while accomplishing objectives, or play by yourself as a Predator hunting the group with an incredible arsenal at your disposal. The allure is that movie connection -- you can feel all-powerful wielding the Predator's cloaking device, or take delight in catching the alien hunter off-guard.
Whether or not it succeeds at this isn't certain. There are hits in the genre like Dead by Daylight, but there are also high-profile failures like Evolve. Hunting Grounds has an advantage through its name, but history suggests it'll ultimately have to rely on strong gameplay if it's going to thrive.