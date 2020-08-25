'Predator: Hunting Grounds' will let you play as young Arnie

Although you could already play as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic character Dutch in Predator: Hunting Grounds, it was an older version of Major Alan Schaefer to fit with the game’s more modern setting. But for those who’d prefer to adopt the guise of the classic version of Dutch from the original 1987 movie, you’ll get to do just that via the latest paid DLC pack, which will be available on September 1st.

As he did with the elder version of the character, Schwarzenegger will voice Dutch ‘87. Along with some tint customizations, buying the DLC grants you early access to Dutch’s Mercenary weapon, which has a built-in grenade launcher. Other players will be able to unlock that weapon through gameplay alone starting in October.