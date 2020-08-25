Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Illfonic

'Predator: Hunting Grounds' will let you play as young Arnie

Dutch ‘87 is featured in a paid DLC pack that'll arrive next week.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Dutch '87 in Predator: Hunting Grounds
Illfonic

Although you could already play as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic character Dutch in Predator: Hunting Grounds, it was an older version of Major Alan Schaefer to fit with the game’s more modern setting. But for those who’d prefer to adopt the guise of the classic version of Dutch from the original 1987 movie, you’ll get to do just that via the latest paid DLC pack, which will be available on September 1st.

As he did with the elder version of the character, Schwarzenegger will voice Dutch ‘87. Along with some tint customizations, buying the DLC grants you early access to Dutch’s Mercenary weapon, which has a built-in grenade launcher. Other players will be able to unlock that weapon through gameplay alone starting in October.

Meanwhile, you can try out the multiplayer shooter during a free trial weekend on PS4. It starts at 10AM ET on Friday and runs for 48 hours, though you’ll need a PlayStation Plus membership to join in.

In this article: videogames, predatorhuntinggrounds, video games, ps4, arnold schwarzenegger, arnie, arnoldschwarzenegger, playstation 4, playstation4, predator, illfonic, predator hunting grounds, games, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft made three limited-edition Wonder Woman Xbox One X consoles

Microsoft made three limited-edition Wonder Woman Xbox One X consoles

View
The Level Touch is a smart lock in disguise

The Level Touch is a smart lock in disguise

View
Chrome's new tab grouping feature brings order to chaos

Chrome's new tab grouping feature brings order to chaos

View
iRobot's Roomba gets a huge intelligence boost

iRobot's Roomba gets a huge intelligence boost

View
Apple's AirPods Pro return to a record low price on Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro return to a record low price on Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr