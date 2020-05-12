Schwarzenegger is coming to 'Predator: Hunting Grounds'

For the first time in 33 years, Arnold Schwarzenegger will reprise the role of Dutch from 1987's Predator movie. On May 26th, you'll be able to play as Major Alan Schaefer in multiplayer shooter Predator: Hunting Grounds, provided you're willing to buy the game’s upcoming paid DLC.

On the same day, developer Illfonic plans to release free downloadable content that will detail what Dutch has been up to since the events of the original Predator through a series of collectible audio logs. Unlike the records that are already in the game, you'll earn these by leveling up your account -- so no need to try and find them in the middle of a match. As part of the paid DLC, you'll also get early access to the QR5 "Hammerhead" Rifle and Dutch's knife.