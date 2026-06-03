Google will allow websites to exclude themselves from AI search results

More than three years after it began rolling out AI Overviews and a year after the debut of AI Mode, Google is giving webmasters the option to exclude their domains from its AI-generated search results. In a blog post published early Wednesday morning, the company said it would begin testing a new toggle inside of its Search Console designed to allow website owners to decide if their webpages appear in and help ground the company's latest AI search features, including AI Overviews and AI Mode. The company plans to first test the toggle with a small subset of domain owners in the UK before rolling it out globally.

"Sites that opt out will not receive traffic or impressions from our generative AI features," Google said. "This control will not be used as a ranking signal for search results outside of these generative AI Search features." Alongside the toggle, the company said it's beginning to roll out new insights inside of Search Console designed to provide webmasters with metrics and more information about which of their pages appear in AI responses and in what countries. "We're continuing to work with website owners to understand what insights will be most helpful to inform their strategies, and we'll introduce additional metrics over time," Google said.

Google said that it's "actively listening to feedback from publishers and creators" and engaging with regulators, such as the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, when it comes to providing website owners "the right tools as user preferences evolve." The announcement also comes just weeks after the company's I/O 2026 developer keynote where it introduced a new dynamic Search Box that can become larger to fit complex queries, as well as process videos, images, files and even Chrome tabs as inputs. That announcement prompted plenty of articles declaring the death of "Google Search as you know it."

Even if that sentiment was premature, there's been growing resentment toward Google from the very publishers who supply the information that makes the company's AI search features possible, and nowhere were those feelings more acutely expressed than in a recent TBPN interview featuring Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch. The executive said he told the company's teams last year to "assume there's no search" to bolster pageviews and revenue. He later clarified Condé Nast doesn't expect search traffic to literally reach zero, but he did say he expects referrals from Google to represent a single-digit percentage of total traffic moving forward.