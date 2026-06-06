All the Summer Game Fest showcases you can catch today

The 2026 Summer Game Fest main show and Day of the Devs have already brought us launch announcements for Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, the Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake and Virtua Fighter Crossroads, as well as other news about highly anticipated games. But the event is far from over: Today, June 6, you can catch more showcases featuring games across genres.

Southeast Asian Games Showcase

This revolves around announcements about games from Southeast Asian developers, including adventure game Until Then by Filipino studio Polychroma Games and 3D adventure sidescroller Hoa 2 by Singapore-based Skrollcat Studio. The showcase starts at 11AM Eastern time.

Wholesome Direct

Wholesome Direct will focus on the world premieres and announcements from the "latest uplifting, joyful and hopeful games." You can expect to hear updates about titles like life simulator Paralives and farm life RPG sim Fields of Mistria. This showcase will start at 12PM Eastern time.

Story Rich Showcase

This brand new showcase that focuses on narrative-driven, story-rich indie games will start at 1PM Eastern time. It will feature 31 games, including Neo Cab, which is about one of the last human cab drivers in an autonomous world, and an upcoming management RPG called The Hearth and Harbour wherein you have to revive a run-down restaurant.

Green Games Showcase

The Green Games Showcase will go live at 2PM Eastern time and will feature PC games that "reconnect us with nature, spark hope for the future and remind us what's worth protecting." Hela: Of Mice & Magic, a 3D co-op adventure wherein you play a mouse exploring landscapes inspired by Northern Sweden, is one of the games being featured. There's also Permafrost, an open-world game that will have you hunting, crafting and building warm shelter to survive the frozen apocalypse.

Gayming Pride Parade

The first LGBTQ+ games stream at Summer Game Fest will go live at 3PM Eastern time. It will feature nine indie games, including the period drama sim Wylde Society, which will have you running a boarding house and hosting events as the socialite witch Vivian Wylde. You'll also hear about the remaster for the dating sim Kitty Powers' Matchmaker Makeover, wherein you will play a trainee matchmaker that has to help people find their match.

Frosty Games Fest

Finally, there's the Frosty Games Fest, which will focus on updates and announcements about more than 50 games made in Australia and Aotearoa, New Zealand. The list includes action-roguelite brawler Box Knight about a toxic workplace transforming employees into dangerous creatures and Atlanta TD, a roguelite tower defense game that's based on Greek mythology. The stream will start at 6PM Eastern time.