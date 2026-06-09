Switch 2 exclusive Orbitals arrives September 3

Orbitals, the anime-inspired Switch 2 exclusive from publisher Kepler Interactive, will arrive on September 3, Nintendo announced today during its summer Direct presentation. We got our first good look at the game in February when it capped off the company's partner Direct. At the time, Nintendo promised Orbitals would arrive sometime in the summer, and thankfully it's still on track to make that time frame.

If Orbitals hasn't been on your radar, it's best described as a two-player puzzle adventure game. You and a friend or family member play as pair of intergalactic explorers tasked with saving their home from an incoming cosmic storm. The game's '90s-inspired anime aesthetic is an obvious standout, but it also looks like a fun take on games like It Takes Two and Split Fiction. Orbitals will support both local and online co-op, and with support for the Switch 2's GameShare feature, only one person needs to own the game for two people to play. You can pre-order Orbitals starting today from the Nintendo eShop.