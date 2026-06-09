FromSoftware's Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods will have a closed network test soon

FromSoftware's Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, The Duskbloods, is still slated to arrive this year. We don't have a release date as yet — I'm hoping FromSoft has the guts to try counterprogramming Grand Theft Auto 6 in November — but it emerged during Tuesday's Nintendo Direct that a closed network test will take place this summer. The latest trailer didn't give much more away, though we did get a few more peeks at the gothic, Bloodborne-esque setting.

The Duskbloods is a multiplayer game in which you'll fight with and against up to seven other players. It features "blood-based powers that transform your character and combat style," and you'll be competing to snag a prize called the First Blood. The sounds fittingly ominous for a game from this particular studio.

Of course, FromSoft has another game coming to Switch 2 this year. The long-awaited port of Elden Ring will arrive on the console on August 28.