Final Fantasy 16 headlines the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog additions for June

After bringing a Destiny 2 collection to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this week, Sony has revealed the rest of the additions for June. The company is switching up its Game Catalog strategy a little, as it will gradually add games throughout the rest of the month for players in the US, UK and Japan. PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers elsewhere will get access to the latest batch all at once on June 16.

Everyone will need to wait a few days to play this month's clear headliner, Final Fantasy 16 (PS5), via PS Plus as Sony will bring it to the Game Catalog in all markets on June 16. This is the first full-on action RPG in the mainline Final Fantasy series. It embraces real-time combat and eschews the franchise's classic turn-based approach — which helps explain why it's the only Final Fantasy game I've really gotten on board with to date). Those looking for a more traditional Final Fantasy experience might be interested in checking out Final Fantasy Resonance, the first HD-2D game in the series, when it hits PC and consoles on October 22.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (PS4 and PS5) is another large-scale RPG, albeit with an open-world format. That'll be available on the Game Catalog in the US, UK and Japan on June 23. That game and its sequel recently landed on Game Pass too.

On the same day Kingdom Come: Deliverance joins the Game Catalog in the US, UK and Japan, so too will Life is Strange: Double Exposure (PS5). June 30 will mark the arrival of Farming Simulator 25, Blades of Fire and Black Desert (all PS5) on the Game Catalog in those three countries.

Before all of that, starting today (June 11 in Japan), PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers in the US and UK can jump into Sonic X Shadow Generations (PS4 and PS5). This includes a remastered version of Sonic Generations. In addition, Premium members around the world can play the PS4 and PS5 versions of Gitaroo Man, a rhythm game that debuted on PS2, on June 16.