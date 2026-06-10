Take a deep look at Halo: Campaign Evolved before it launches next month

We're around six weeks out from the launch of Halo: Campaign Evolved, which is a remake of the single-player campaign from the very first game in the franchise. You know what that means: the marketing is beginning to heat up. Xbox just released three beefy gameplay videos, along with a blog, that shine a light on various mechanics.

The first video spotlights the many ways in which players can alter gameplay to suit their liking and preferred difficulty level. Each mission can be tackled alone or with a friend in co-op. There are also 42 collectible skulls littered throughout the game. These skulls let people attach gameplay modifiers to playthroughs.

The skulls can make things harder or make the protagonist more powerful. They can also do silly things like make confetti explode out of defeated enemies. There's even a campaign remix feature that changes things up with randomized weapons, altered enemy behavior, new enemy encounters and visual modifiers.

Another video highlights a brand-new way to experience the story. Halo: Campaign Evolved includes the option for a third-person view, which is pretty neat. Halo Infinite offered this feature and it was fun.

Third-person view won't be available right away. Players have to find one of the aforementioned hidden skulls to unlock it.

Finally, there's a video of the entire Assault on the Control Room level, which was the demo making the rounds after the recent Xbox Games Showcase. This remake is definitely easy on the eyes.

Halo: Campaign Evolved will be released for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC on July 28. However, those who purchase the Premium Edition or the Collector's Edition can play early, on July 23.