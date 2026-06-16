Xbox Game Pass additions for late June include EA Sports FC 26 and RV There Yet?

Amid yet more turmoil in Microsoft's gaming division, the company has announced the latest batch of Xbox Game Pass additions. One of those, Junkster, landed on the service today. This is a 3D action platformer from Stormcloud Games in which you can build bridges and the like to reach new areas. It's available via Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud and PC. The game also landed on Steam, PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 today.

June 17 brings another Call of Duty title to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium and PC Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud and PC. Call of Duty: Vanguard is the 2021 installment in the series. On June 18, EA Sports FC 26 joins Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud and PC. Sony had made that game available for PS Plus subscribers to claim until today.

Co-op roguelite shooter Abyssus comes to Game Pass Ultimate, Premium and PC Game Pass on June 25 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud and PC. RV There Yet?, another co-op title, hits the same Game Pass tiers for the same platforms on June 30. That adventure game has been a hit on PC, where it sold 4.5 million copies in its first couple of months.

Looking a little further ahead, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 joins the Premium tier for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud and PC on July 2. It's already available on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. On July 6, 2.5D Metroidvania Winds of Arcana: Ruination will hit Game Pass Ultimate, Premium and PC Game Pass for console, Xbox Cloud, and PC.

News of the latest Game Pass additions follows word of Xbox Game Studios head Craig Duncan stepping down as the division prepares for a "reset" that's likely to involve layoffs. It was also reported on Monday that Xbox is looking to close several of its studios: Ninja Theory (which just announced a new game a week ago), Double Fine and Compulsion Games. Leaders at all three are said to be attempting to find a new owner or buy out their studios from Microsoft.