Engadget review recap: MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, Sony A7R VI, Ray-Ban Meta Optics and more

If you're worried AI could ruin your smart glasses experience, look away now. Senior writer Daniel Cooper discovered an awfully creepy AI assistant on the XGIMI MemoMind One glasses, despite the device having several excellent qualities. "The irony is that I actually quite like using MemoMind One as my glasses, because I find having a second screen to be tremendously useful," he said. "What lets all of this down is the finer margins that just need a little more time in the oven before they're fully baked. Perhaps that could be a wish the creepy Wishes app could capture and fulfill, deleting itself from the product before it launches."