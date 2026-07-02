Onimusha: Way of the Sword's release date has been pushed up to avoid the pre-GTA 6 scramble

If you're a video game publisher with a game arriving in the second half of 2026, you're tossing it into a veritable bloodbath. Nearly every publisher (other than perhaps Nintendo) has been doing everything in its power to keep out of the way of GTA 6. One of the many games due to be released in the comically over-crowded September-October window (GTA 6 arrives November 19) is Onimusha: Way of the Sword, which was supposed to launch on September 25. We're now getting it a bit earlier, with Capcom announcing a new release date of September 4.

The new release date is for all versions of the game, so PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as the Switch 2. It was only a month ago that Capcom announced the original release date for the first new mainline entry in its historical fantasy action series since 2006's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams. 2002's Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny was remastered for modern platforms last year.

The new release date for Onimusha: Way of the Sword means the game should be afforded a bit more breathing space. The previous September 25 date would have seen it arrive in the same week as highly anticipated games like Control Resonant and Silent Hill: Townfall, which both come out on September 24. After the new Onimusha lands, the next major release is currently Marvel's Wolverine on September 15.

And if September 4 is still too long to wait for Capcom's next big game, there's a demo for Onimusha: Way of the Sword out right now, but bear in mind that progress does not carry over to the full game.