The new Lola x Miffy digital camera is extremely cute and ships with a themed wrist charm

Lola, the self-proclaimed maker of the "world's cutest digital camera", is back with a new gadget. Called the Lola X Miffy, it is essentially a redesign of the company's original compact camera, but with a theme based on the cartoon rabbit Miffy.

As one would expect, this is an extremely adorable camera. It's blue and adorned with both stars and the iconic bunny. It also ships with a cute wrist charm that attaches to the camera, allowing for easy access when a must-capture moment presents itself. The company says there will be 20 "creative built-in filters, plus exclusive Miffy-themed filters" included, as well as "Miffy-inspired creative effects," though it's not yet clear what those will look like.

Beyond all the cuteness, this is a fairly capable digital camera (for a device mimicking a 2003 vibe, that is). It shoots images in 8MP and can handle 4K video recording. There's 20x digital zoom and a built-in flash. It also includes a 2.8-inch display for checking out footage and making adjustments. There's a rechargeable battery that connects via USB-C and a branded case.

The Lola x Miffy will be available on July 31 directly from the company and select retail partners. We don't have a price just yet, but the typical Lola digital compact camera costs around $109. The same goes for collaborations like the Betty Boop branded model.

This is just the latest single-purpose gadget to gain steam with consumers, which some see as shifting sentiment against modern tech devices. Old iPods are making a comeback, and the same is true of dedicated handheld gaming consoles that primarily run retro titles. Minimalist phones, like the Light Phone, have also begun to catch on.