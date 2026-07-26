Nanoleaf's monitor stand is an all-in-one setup that brightens up your desk space

Nanoleaf has revealed its multi-purpose monitor stand that improves ergonomics, adds adjustable LED lighting and provides space for all your desktop accessories. Called the Smart LED Monitor Stand, Nanoleaf's latest product goes beyond its typical lighting products by combining it with some extra functionality.

At the heart of it, the monitor stand portion can raise your display by up to four inches so it's more in line with your natural eye level and promotes better posture during long sessions at your desk. No matter if you have an ultra-wide display or a dual-monitor setup, the Smart LED Monitor Stand can handle displays up to 42 inches long and can support up to 154 lbs. The stand's base also features 23 mounting holes that allow for setting up stands for your mic, camera or any other accessories.

Nanoleaf

Known for its sleek lighting solutions, Nanoleaf cleverly tucked a dual lighting system into the Smart LED Monitor Stand. A front light bar can generate up to 550 lumens for when you're trying to get work done, while a rear ambient light can be programmed through 102 individually addressable RGB zones that create a 160-degree wall-washing angle to match the vibe of your game, movie or music. Nanoleaf's app allows for full color customization of the LED lights, but you can also sync the monitor stand with the company's other products or set it to Rhythm Mode or Screen Mirror so the lighting can automatically match music or on-screen content.

Like Nanoleaf's other products, the Smart LED Monitor Stand is Matter compatible so it can easily integrate with smart home ecosystems. The Smart LED Monitor Stand is currently available on Nanoleaf's website and Amazon for $169.99.