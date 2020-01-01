Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf adds Triangles to its colorful Shapes light panels

You can install them without the need to screw each panel into the wall.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
53m ago
Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle
Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf has unveiled the latest light panels in its Shapes series, this time in the form of a triangle. Like the previous hexagon models, you can put them together in different patterns and then use them to mirror your TV, sync to music or control them with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit. However, the Triangles now come in large and small sizes and use a rigid connector that snaps into place. That allows you mount the panels as needed without having to attach each one to the wall, as before.

Each panel lights up with 16 million different color combination and offers touch capabilities, customization and syncing functions. The screen mirror function shows the colors and patterns of movies or games, adding extra ambiance. You can also use the Nanoleaf app to program the panels in different “scenes” for different occasions. Those can be controlled via smart home systems and voice assistants like Google Home and Apple Homekit, or you can double-tap or swipe on the panels to activate the functions.

Nanoleaf also updated the app with a more intuitive interface, new dashboard and access to a wider color palette. The company also said it would soon introduce Essentials, its first lineup of smart bulbs and lightstrips. The new Shapes - Triangle are now available for $199 for the full-size triangle kit, or $119 for the mini-triangles. Expansion packs will cost $59 and $119, respectively.

