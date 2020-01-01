Nanoleaf adds Triangles to its colorful Shapes light panels

Nanoleaf has unveiled the latest light panels in its Shapes series, this time in the form of a triangle. Like the previous hexagon models, you can put them together in different patterns and then use them to mirror your TV, sync to music or control them with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit. However, the Triangles now come in large and small sizes and use a rigid connector that snaps into place. That allows you mount the panels as needed without having to attach each one to the wall, as before.

Each panel lights up with 16 million different color combination and offers touch capabilities, customization and syncing functions. The screen mirror function shows the colors and patterns of movies or games, adding extra ambiance. You can also use the Nanoleaf app to program the panels in different “scenes” for different occasions. Those can be controlled via smart home systems and voice assistants like Google Home and Apple Homekit, or you can double-tap or swipe on the panels to activate the functions.