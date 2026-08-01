Engadget review recap: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Meta Glasses and more

Until recently, DJI was the name in pocket-sized gimbal cameras. The competition is heating up so the company has gone "pro" with its new dual-lens model: the Osmo Pocket 4P. The only problem is you won't be able to buy one easily in the US.

"Was the Pocket 4P worth the wait? The answer is yes," contributing reviews writer James Trew said. "But to what degree depends on where you live. If you can deal with the inflated re-sell price, or can source one yourself at the MSRP, it's a solid evolution for DJI's Pocket series."