Engadget review recap: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Meta Glasses and more
A roundup of recent reviews published by Engadget.
Since our last reviews roundup, we've been busy. There's plenty more to catch up on besides the five selections below, so head over to the reviews hub to see what else you might've missed. We've even been behind the wheel of the Slate Truck and Mercedes C-Class Electric.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Samsung's lineup of three new foldable phones includes the Galaxy Z Fold 8. For this model, the company changed the dimensions for a shorter, wider design. Senior reviews editor Sam Rutherford argues this tweak makes the "regular" Z Fold 8 the more attractive choice. "By switching up its design and really honing on what people use their phone for the most (aka gorging on games and videos), Samsung has made a brilliant foldable," he said. "In fact, it's so good I wish the Ultra got a similar treatment."
Meta Glasses
Meta's first smart glasses that aren't a collaboration with a big eyewear brand have similar features to previous models. These glasses are more affordable, but the company's designs don't feel nearly as polished, according to senior reporter Karissa Bell. "If you want prescription lenses, then it's hard to not recommend the Optics line, even though they're pricier," she said. "Likewise, if you want sunglasses for athletic pursuits, either of the Oakley versions are probably a safe bet. But Meta's own glasses are a great value."
DJI Osmo Pocket 4P
Until recently, DJI was the name in pocket-sized gimbal cameras. The competition is heating up so the company has gone "pro" with its new dual-lens model: the Osmo Pocket 4P. The only problem is you won't be able to buy one easily in the US.
"Was the Pocket 4P worth the wait? The answer is yes," contributing reviews writer James Trew said. "But to what degree depends on where you live. If you can deal with the inflated re-sell price, or can source one yourself at the MSRP, it's a solid evolution for DJI's Pocket series."
Canon EOS R6 V
Canon's latest camera, the EOS R6 V, is an excellent choice for vloggers. Just don't expect the great video performance to extend to photos. "Some hybrid mirrorless cameras like Sony's A7 V are better at photography than video, but Canon's R6 V is squarely in the opposite camp," said contributing writer Steve Dent. "It's an outstanding vlogging and creator camera thanks to the stellar RAW video quality, excellent handling, in-body stabilization and reliable video autofocus. Photography isn't a strong point, though, and should only be used sparingly."
Alienware 15
The rising cost of components is constantly pushing laptop prices higher, so it's a perfect time for Alienware's first budget gaming laptop — the Alienware 15. "Even though I wish the Alienware 15 had a better screen and webcam, its flaws aren't nearly as offensive as they might be on a more expensive system," Sam said. "And if you can afford a slightly upgraded model like the one I reviewed here, there's a lot to like about the Alienware 15."