How to lease an iPhone instead of buying one

The directions for leasing an iPhone depend on if you're already enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program or not. Those within the old program can continue making payments as usual until their previous contract is up, then can choose to either keep their existing device or switch to the Apple Upgrade Program to get a new one.

For new users wishing to lease a device with the Apple Upgrade Program, simply proceed to the Apple Store (online or in person) as usual, select the device you wish to lease, and choose Apple Upgrade as your payment option. From there, you'll fill out a Klarna application for the lease, which needs you to supply basic information like your name, date of birth and Social Security number. Klarna will run a soft credit check, which means it won't impact your credit score. Once approved, you'll receive your device and can manage the lease within the Klarna app.

Not everything on the Apple Store can be leased with the program, but many things can. It's worth noting that to lease an iPhone, it'll need to be activated with AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon. The products you can lease with Apple Upgrade Program are:

All models of iPhone (except iPhone 16)

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

Mac Studio

iPad Pro

iPad Air

iPad Mini

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Series 11

When you enroll, you can also trade in an old device to potentially lower the payments on your initial lease agreement. You can lease multiple devices with the program, but you'll need to apply for each lease separately. The product you choose will determine the potential length of your contract: iPhones and Apple Watches have 12 to 24 month lease terms, while iPads and Macs are 24 to 36. When your lease period ends, you'll receive a notification from Apple, and will have three options: return your current device and upgrade to a new one, leave the program and return your device or buy the device outright with a one-time payment.