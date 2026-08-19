Google is offering college students a year of its AI Pro plan for free

Google has a new promotion that gives students a full year of its AI Pro subscription for free. This typically costs $200 per year, or $20 a month, and the offer is available to eligible college students in the US.

As the name of the subscription suggests, this is primarily an AI-focused offering. Subscribers get quadruple the usage limits in Gemini, access to the Spark agentic platform and Gemini integration within Workspace apps like Gmail and Docs.

This is likely an attempt to juice Gemini's engagement numbers, so expect a press release several months from now that crows about new AI Pro subscribers. However, it's not a bad deal, even for the AI-averse. The promo also gives users a whopping 5TB of cloud storage and a subscription to Google Health Premium, which integrates with FitBit devices and other health trackers.

The company is also selling a heavily-discounted bundle that includes access to both AI Pro and YouTube Premium. So this could be a fairly easy way to get access to a decent music-streaming service on the cheap, as the whole thing costs $9 per month.

There's one major caveat, which is the same for all promotions of this type. It auto-renews at the full price, so be sure to set a calendar reminder to cancel in just under a year from now. This could be an issue for those who have been using all of that cloud storage.

Finally, there's a little offer for students outside of the US. The company is giving them a year of Google AI Plus for free. This is a bare-bones subscription that costs $5 per month and offers access to Gemini Omni and twice the usage limits with the chatbot. It also gives students 400GB of cloud storage.