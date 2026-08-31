How to turn your iPhone into a Bluetooth controller

By now, everyone knows how versatile our pocket's best friend has become. One iPhone can singlehandedly and flawlessly do the job of a calculator, flashlight, compass and camera, just to name a few. But today, the million-dollar question is: Can you turn your iPhone into a Bluetooth gaming controller?

The simple answer is yes, you can, and you don't need to be a master technician to pull this off. All it takes is a few minutes, the right setup, fast-enough Wi-Fi and the right app, and you can turn your iPhone into a Bluetooth controller to play games on your PC. This trick can be really useful when there aren't enough controllers at a friend's house, or you simply don't want to spend big bucks on a controller just to play a few games. For this guide, we'll be using the Remote Gamepad app, and it works across Mac, Windows 10 and 11 and Linux. Just to be clear, we'll be using this app to replace a Bluetooth controller used for PC gaming, but this connection works over Wi-Fi rather than Bluetooth pairing.