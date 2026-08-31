How to turn your iPhone into a Bluetooth controller
Need an extra controller for PC gaming?
By now, everyone knows how versatile our pocket's best friend has become. One iPhone can singlehandedly and flawlessly do the job of a calculator, flashlight, compass and camera, just to name a few. But today, the million-dollar question is: Can you turn your iPhone into a Bluetooth gaming controller?
The simple answer is yes, you can, and you don't need to be a master technician to pull this off. All it takes is a few minutes, the right setup, fast-enough Wi-Fi and the right app, and you can turn your iPhone into a Bluetooth controller to play games on your PC. This trick can be really useful when there aren't enough controllers at a friend's house, or you simply don't want to spend big bucks on a controller just to play a few games. For this guide, we'll be using the Remote Gamepad app, and it works across Mac, Windows 10 and 11 and Linux. Just to be clear, we'll be using this app to replace a Bluetooth controller used for PC gaming, but this connection works over Wi-Fi rather than Bluetooth pairing.
How to turn your iPhone into a Bluetooth controller
First, download the Remote Gamepad app from the App Store. Then, download and install the companion software on your PC (the link is in the app).
Next, make sure both your PC and iPhone are on the same Wi-Fi network. Open the app on both devices and ensure the connection type is set to Wi-Fi on your iPhone. On your PC, it'll display a QR code for you to scan using the Remote Gamepad app on your phone. And just like that, your iPhone is now a gaming controller. The connection process is the same across Mac, Windows and Linux.
By default, you'll get three layouts, but you can add custom layouts and set it however you want. In the app's settings, you can adjust the haptic feedback, steering sensitivity and steering range.
Although the app is free to download and use, you'll need the $3 premium version to use the controller past the 20-minute time limit, or you can watch ads to extend that limit. And yes, the app shows ads every now and then to free users.
Can your iPhone replace a Bluetooth controller?
The short and simple answer is NO. Using your iPhone to replace a Bluetooth controller works well as a one-off solution, but it can't fully replace a proper Bluetooth gaming controller. The physical buttons on actual controllers give a much better experience than any iPhone app replacement currently can or ever will. Buttons aside, the overall feel of a controller when gaming is simply a better experience because it was designed specifically for that task, unlike your iPhone. So, if you can afford to, get an actual controller.
It's worth noting that moving controller functions to an app does open up some doors for accessibility, so people who have trouble using a physical controller might find this solution to be worthwhile. The ability to customize the layout makes this app especially intriguing for the disabled community.
You don't have to get a premium, expensive Bluetooth controller like the HyperX Clutch Talon to enjoy a great gaming experience. Most console controllers double up as Bluetooth controllers and can easily connect to a Mac or PC, including older ones like the PS4 and Xbox One controllers. Do note that earlier Xbox One controllers lack Bluetooth support. So, if you've already got a compatible controller lying around, use that for your PC gaming instead.