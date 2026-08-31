The Slate Truck is affordable because you have to 'bring your own tech'

If you're wondering how the Slate Truck's tech setup looks right out of the gate, the answer is simple: there isn't one.

The Jeff Bezos-backed EV startup relies on a minimalist approach, turning drivers' own smartphones or tablets into the center console screen, with an array of add-ons available for those who want extra cabin features, such as speakers, switches and so on.

While it's touted as "the most affordable truck in America," that all depends on how you customize it. Starting at $24,950 for the bare-bones pickup model — suitably named The Blank Slate — the price tag can go as high as $46,493, depending on how you choose to load it up. Still, when pitted against every pickup truck on the market, Slate's is the cheapest around, as well as the market's most affordable EV before fees.

The sleek EV's low base price is a byproduct of its "bring your own tech" philosophy. Whether you opt to add more features or bring your own, it can always be suited to your liking.