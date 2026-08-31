The Slate Truck is affordable because you have to 'bring your own tech'
It's the Spirit Airlines of EVs.
If you're wondering how the Slate Truck's tech setup looks right out of the gate, the answer is simple: there isn't one.
The Jeff Bezos-backed EV startup relies on a minimalist approach, turning drivers' own smartphones or tablets into the center console screen, with an array of add-ons available for those who want extra cabin features, such as speakers, switches and so on.
While it's touted as "the most affordable truck in America," that all depends on how you customize it. Starting at $24,950 for the bare-bones pickup model — suitably named The Blank Slate — the price tag can go as high as $46,493, depending on how you choose to load it up. Still, when pitted against every pickup truck on the market, Slate's is the cheapest around, as well as the market's most affordable EV before fees.
The sleek EV's low base price is a byproduct of its "bring your own tech" philosophy. Whether you opt to add more features or bring your own, it can always be suited to your liking.
What comes with the Blank Slate?
Tech aside, the Slate Truck comes in a trio of body styles: the traditional two-seat pickup with an open bed; a fully enclosed SUV for extra cargo; or a sleek fastback with a sloped rear roofline. Additionally, the open air body kit can be applied to any of the three and includes removable roof panels and a bench seat to accommodate three more riders.
Even if you pre-order the fully-loaded configuration, it won't have what the startup calls a "bulky, distracting, and quickly outdated infotainment system"; instead, it features a built-in mount and USB port designed to hold and connect your phone. Below that, there's space for a portable Bluetooth speaker mount, letting drivers take their music from their abode to the road, ditching the need for a built-in speaker system.
With no head unit, you're probably wondering where the backup camera (yes it has a backup camera) comes into play. To abide by the law, there is a roughly 4" LCD behind the steering wheel that activates as soon as you shift into reverse.
Which tech add-ons can you purchase?
For starters, iPad owners hoping to make use of a larger screen should expect an extra cost, too, as the Tablet Mount is sold separately, though the price hasn't been announced.
The aforementioned speaker mount will also be sold separately for a currently unknown price. As for people who don't have a spare speaker to keep in the car, Slate lets you build out the sonic experience gradually, as you can tack on the Front Center Integrated Speaker and optional Left + Right Integrated Speaker for $249.99 and $149.99, respectively. The former is required, however, to add on the latter two.
And while the price is unlisted, Slate also offers a Bluetooth control button designed for the steering wheel that connects to your device, so you can focus on the road and switch songs as needed. It can even be programmed to control exterior lights and other add-ons.
For $275, Slate is also selling the optional, subscription-based Telematics Module, which connects your smartphone to access features like in-app door unlocking and battery pre-conditioning at the push of a button.