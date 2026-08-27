Samsung Galaxy S26 FE vs S25 FE: Why is the new model more expensive?

Surprisingly, there's no bump to the camera specs, which would have at least helped justify the price hike as well as the existence of the S26 FE altogether. Both have a 12MP ultrawide camera, 50MP main camera, 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 12MP front camera.

While Samsung touts the Galaxy camera and AI experiences of the Galaxy S26 FE, you can access most of those with the Galaxy S25 FE as well. There are new features like My FanCam that come natively with the Galaxy S26 FE, as well as the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 line announced in July. With this feature, you can select a specific subject from a video and change framing to follow them, much like you can track with a gimbal camera. This reduces the amount of manual editing needed for a video. The feature is part of One UI 9, but it requires advanced neural processing, so you won't be able to access it on the Galaxy S25 FE.

There's also Horizontal Lock, introduced with the Galaxy S26 series phones, an upgrade to Super Steady mode that captures video in a consistent orientation, even if you physically rotate the device. While it's possible this feature could come to the Galaxy S25 series, it's not confirmed.

The new phone also brings forward features like New Brief, Now Nudge and Circle to Search. But there are enhancements. With Now Brief, you get customizable briefing cards for things like weather and wellness, and can even create your own. Now Nudge now includes support for third-party apps and notifications. And with Circle to Search, you can look up multiple items in a photo at the same time. But again, all these features come with an OS update that should carry over to the Galaxy S25 FE as well.