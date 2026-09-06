Foldable phones still need to fix this problem

The problem becomes even more noticeable with foldable phones. Companies have been trying to make them much thinner so that they look like regular smartphones when folded. The thing is, key components like camera sensors still require a lot of internal space. That's where design workarounds come in to make everything fit. The camera bump is actually a pretty clever idea. It creates extra space for the lenses to extend beyond the phone's body. But in real life, that massive bump makes your phone wobble a lot when it's sitting on a table.

When it comes to the new Galaxy Z Fold 8, the camera module not only protrudes quite a bit, but it's also placed vertically on the back. The result is more wobble when the phone is on a flat surface. It's not hard to find posts on Reddit from users complaining about how wobbly the Z Fold 8 is. It can get really annoying over time. Some people have even gone so far as to tear their phones apart to completely remove the rear cameras – definitely not something you should do. Still, this shows just how upset users are with this design choice.

"So what's the solution?" you might ask. With phones getting thinner and thinner and their cameras getting better, this problem is likely to stick around. Cameras still need large sensors to perform better. A possible solution would be to make phones thicker so that they have a flat back – just like in the good old days. But let's be real, that probably isn't going to happen. So maybe your best option is to get a thick case for your foldable phone.