Engadget review recap: Google's Pixel 11 series and more

There's no denying the mass appeal of the original Pebble watch among gadget lovers. As you might expect, senior writer Daniel Cooper was relieved to see a device hit his desk (and wrist) that showed some restraint in the age of all AI everything. "The Pebble Time 2 is probably not for you, and that's fine, because it fulfills a vital role for those of us who crave something less from their watches," he said. "And, if I'm honest, even if the majority of people don't want one of these things, the tech ecosystem desperately needs it."