Engadget review recap: Google's Pixel 11 series and more
A roundup of recent reviews from Engadget.
With IFA just around the corner (literally next week), we're coming off another deluge of devices for our reviews team. There's plenty to catch up on, including a quartet of Google's latest Pixel wares. Read on for more than just phones and a watch, as we've done plenty of other gadget testing for your weekend reading.
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold
Google introduced several upgrades on the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, but it opted not to change the series' chunky design. The company also decided not to give its flagship foldable all of the features from the regular Pixel 11 Pro, like Pro Res Zoom. "The big issue for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is that while a new chip, faster charging and an upgraded camera are all nice additions, I don't think Google has done enough to entice shoppers that aren't already entrenched in the Pixel ecosystem," senior reviews writer Sam Rutherford said.
Google Pixel 11 Pro
The Pixel 11 Pro may be the most powerful and feature-packed option in Google's new lineup, but the phone is $100 more and has less RAM than before. There's also a lot of AI baked in. "I have deep misgivings about the pervasiveness of AI features here, but I can't deny that at the moment, Google remains better at it than the competition," executive editor Cherlynn Low said. "If you don't have a big problem with AI features or find it easy to ignore or disable them, you'll find the Pixel 11 Pro to be arguably the best Android phone of its size and price."
Google Pixel 11
Despite minimal changes from the Pixel 10, and a $100 price increase, deputy news editor Nathan Ingraham argued the Pixel 11 is still the best Pixel phone for most people — even iPhone owners. "If you're coming from a Pixel older than last year's model, the Pixel 11 will represent a significant upgrade," he said. "And if you want to switch away from the iPhone for whatever reason, I can't think of a better first Android experience than what you'll get with the Pixel 11."
Google Pixel Watch 5
The Pixel Watch 5 is going to be a fantastic smartwatch... eventually. The wearable device is missing features right now, but Cherlynn explained that it still does just enough to justify the price increase. "As it stands, the Pixel Watch 5 is a very good smartwatch," she said. "At this point, I don't think any of the features I have yet to test are going to make the watch worse in some measurable way."
HP Omnibook X
If you're looking for a new Windows laptop, senior reviews writer Devindra Hardawar was impressed with HP's Omnibook X. According to him, it's only an SD card reader and better speakers away from near-perfection, mostly because the company paid attention to the essentials. "The Omnibook X is the perfect ultraportable for anyone who wants a capable and reliable machine without much flash," he said. "It's a reminder that simply getting the fundamentals right can make for a very compelling product."
Pebble Time 2
There's no denying the mass appeal of the original Pebble watch among gadget lovers. As you might expect, senior writer Daniel Cooper was relieved to see a device hit his desk (and wrist) that showed some restraint in the age of all AI everything. "The Pebble Time 2 is probably not for you, and that's fine, because it fulfills a vital role for those of us who crave something less from their watches," he said. "And, if I'm honest, even if the majority of people don't want one of these things, the tech ecosystem desperately needs it."
Alienware, GoPro, Pokémon and more
If all of those new gadgets aren't your cup of tea, we tackled other product categories over the last two weeks as well. Devindra put Alienware's 39-inch curved gaming display through its paces and Sam started his battle career in Pokémon Champions. In terms of cameras, contributing reviews writers James Trew and Steve Dent tested the GoPro Mission 1 Pro ILS and Panasonic Lumix L10, respectively. In more niche devices, Sam reviewed the Nimble SharePower and senior writer Mat Smith stayed cool with Sony's wearable air conditioner.