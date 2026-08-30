Apple prototyped a stylus for the foldable iPhone that we may never see

If Apple were to create a stylus designed for a smartphone, the upcoming foldable iPhone would be the perfect opportunity. Apple seems to be well aware of that and according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company has "internally prototyped, tested and considered launching" a modified Apple Pencil for its upcoming foldable. However, Gurman added that it was "unlikely" that Apple releases this prototyped accessory along with its first iPhone with a folding display.

Gurman reported that the prototype stylus was "stubbier" than the existing Apple Pencil models that are usually paired with iPads. Like the existing styluses in Apple's product offerings, this prototype would attach to the side of the foldable iPhone for storage and charging. Maintaining that same attachment point poses a major problem since it would get in the way when you open up the foldable but don't want to use the stylus. On top of that, Gurman added that a stylus could leave marks on the display since foldable devices tend to have more delicate screens. Even Samsung has certain S Pens that only work with its foldable smartphones. We're expecting to see the foldable iPhone makes its debut on September 9, where we will see whether or not this stylus makes it out of the prototype stage.

While this Apple stylus is highly unlikely, Gurman offers more certainty about Apple testing out white and dark gray offerings for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 12's ceramic cases. On the software side, Gurman reported that Apple is testing a new smartwatch feature that keeps the heart-rate sensor collecting data throughout the day, instead of only when you're doing something physical or at random times. On top of that new feature, Apple is reportedly revamping its fitness and health app to look more like those we see with Whoop and Oura. For anyone looking to upgrade, Gurman also said that the Apple Watch is more likely to see a big redesign next year, with the potential to be pushed back to 2028.