GTA VI extended look got 31 million views on Netflix despite six-hour exclusivity window

Netflix has updated its top 10 movies for August 24 until August 30 on Tudum, and you know what took top spot? The extended look at Grand Theft Auto VI, which gives you an almost-30-minute video of the much-awaited game that's coming out in November. Netflix's deal with Rockstar only gave it a six-hour exclusivity period on August 27, before the developer uploaded the extended trailer to its YouTube account. And yet despite the small exclusivity window, it still got 31.1 million views on Netflix and took the top spot in its movie rankings in 58 countries.

After Netflix's exclusivity ended, Rockstar uploaded GTA VI's extended look to its YouTube account. There, it has garnered over 17.7 million views, so far. As Variety notes, the two platforms count views differently. YouTube adds to its view count as soon as a video is played, whereas Netflix counts one complete viewing of a movie as one view, no matter how many times it's played in one household. By that measure, an impressive number of people watched the extended trailer as soon as it came out on Netflix, showing just how much fans are anticipating the game's release.

The extended look into GTA VI features in-game footage from the PlayStation 5 version of the title. It shows you combat changes, how the new installment in the series expands on its universe, how you can swap between the main characters, as well as the side activities you can do. GTA VI will be available starting on November 19, and take note that it could take you up to or more than 80 hours to finish its main story.