Lego's near 1:1 PlayStation set launches on October 1

Given the success of Lego's various Nintendo console sets and the Sega Genesis, it seemed all but inevitable that a brickified PlayStation would turn up eventually, and today we finally got the confirmation.

Announced during today's State of Play livestream, the LEGO PlayStation is a 1,911-piece set that Lego says is a near 1:1 scale of the original 1995 console. When the whole thing is built, it will measure 10.5 inches in width. As well as being a perfect replica of the PlayStation and its controller, with proper mechanical buttons (even if they don't actually do anything), you also get to build miniature dioramas of Ape Escape and Gran Turismo that are hidden inside.

The Ape Escape diorama features an island scene with one of the titular simians' faces on show. You can choose between a red or blue light for the monkey's helmet. The Gran Turismo diorama includes a small track and teeny cars. It's all very cute and charming.

While this is the first brick-built PlayStation hardware we've seen, it's not the first collaboration between Lego and PlayStation. Back in 2022, Lego released a set based on Horizon Forbidden West; since then there's been a Lego Horizon Adventures game as well as another smaller-scale set to go along with title.

The Lego PlayStation arrives October 1 and will cost $180.