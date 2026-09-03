Final Fantasy VII Revelation launches on April 8, 2027

It's finally happening. Final Fantasy VII Revelation is headed to consoles and PC on April 8, 2027, according to the latest Sony State of Play livestream event. For the uninitiated, Revelation is the third part in a trilogy of remakes that cover the events of the PS1 classic Final Fantasy VII.

The first part came out in 2020 and the second in 2024. Back when people were constantly clamoring for a remake of Final Fantasy VII, I'm not sure they meant "split into three parts and released over seven years and two console generations" but here we are.

These aren't simple remakes of a pixel-based PS1 game. The graphics have been updated, sure, but so has the gameplay. They use a real-time action system that's more akin to modern titles than turn-based RPGs.

They are also extremely lengthy affairs. Final Fantasy VII Remake, the first of the trilogy, covers the opening Midgar section of the PS1 original. This is, more or less, a preamble of sorts in the 1990s RPG, but Remake stretches it out to around 50 hours (give or take.)

Somehow, this works and the first two were a blast to play. These aren't so much remakes of the original. They are more retellings of the story, but wrapped around completely new games.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation will finish off this story and should handle the final confrontation with Sephiroth and all of the fallout that happens because of that (no spoilers). The trailer does look gorgeous, which is to be expected. It's coming to PS5, of course, but also Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC.

Pre-orders are open right now, at least for PS5 owners. Those who order before launch will get two summon spells in the game. There's also a Premium Edition coming, which lets people play the game a day before the official release. It comes with an in-game accessory, more consumable items and access to forthcoming DLC. That's right: there's some story DLC headed our way at some point, so this remake of a 30-year-old game will seemingly never end.

This isn't the only Final Fantasy game about to drop. We recently got some hands-on time with Final Fantasy Resonance and came away impressed. It's a throwback to the old-school turn-based RPGs that's extremely easy on the eyes, though it did originally start its life as a mobile title. That one comes out on October 22.