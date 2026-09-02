How to watch the PlayStation State of Play double header

Sony is set to show off a whole bunch of games during back-to-back State of Play broadcasts on Thursday. You can watch them right here when things get underway at 9AM ET on September 3 by clicking the big red play button on the YouTube video below. Alternatively, you can watch the double-header on YouTube (a version with English subtitles is available too) or Twitch.

The first State of Play is a broader event that will feature games from PlayStation Studios as well as Sony's partners from around the globe. Square Enix is one of those third parties, as the showcase will include "an extended look at the vast world of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation." Straight after that first event, we'll slide into State of Play Japan, which will feature games from developers in Asia.

Beyond another look at the last part of the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, Sony hasn't given fans an clear idea of what else to expect here. We'll likely get reminders that Marvel's Wolverine arrives in a matter of days and that you can buy/pre-order PlayStation's new monitor and wireless speakers. Given everything else that's going on at PlayStation right now, I'm sure the live chat will be extremely chill and normal.